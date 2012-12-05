Parade of lights doesn’t disappoint...

This year’s parade of lights was one to remember, with many spectacular floats and window displays. Kustom Rock repeated as champions of the parade with a stunning display of inflatable figurines. Elwood Show Cattle/Sheridan Livestock/Otte Feeds finished second, and True Value placed third. The winner of the window decorating contest was last year’s champion, The Country Stylist.

