Tri-State Cowboy Museum expanding

The Tri-State Cowboy Museum, loacted in the Gordon City Park, has begun an expansion project that will continue through the winter. The above drawing by local artist Rick Yusten shows the Museum as it will look after completion. The expansion project at the Tri-State Cowboy Museum will include an office, a break room, and more display space.

In order to pay for this expansion, the Tri-State Cowboys Association is selling engraved bricks. These bricks will be inlaid down the center aisle of the new addition. You can purchase a 4 x 8 brick for $100, which has room for three lines, or an 8 x 8 brick for $150, that has room for 6 lines. For more information regarding the bricks please call Dr. David Browder, president of the Tri-State Cowboy Association.

The purpose of the Association is to promote and encourage its members to embrace the lifestyle of the American cowboy as a goal for their own lives. The cowboy lifestyle may be defined as follows: To use a common sense approach to solving everyday problems; to never take unfair advantage; never betray a trust; always tell the truth; be kind to children, old folks and animals; be free from racial and religious prejudice; lend a hand when anyone’s in trouble; be a good worker, be clean about his person and in thought, word, and deed; to respect womanhood, your parents, elders, and the laws of this country; be patriotic and to live simply, love generously, speak kindly, and leave the rest to God. Their purpose is also to preserve the memories and heritage of all members past, and present, by regularly maintaining and updating the museum.