Billy “Bill” LeRoy Fiscus

Bill Fiscus, age 82 of Lemoyne, passed away on Wednesday, June 6, 2012 at the Ogallala Community Hospital.

Bill was born July 12, 1929 at Bayard, Nebraska. He married Opal Cogill on April 30, 1949 at Alliance, Nebraska. Bill worked for the Sibbitt Cattle Company for twenty- five years. After a couple of years of retirement Bill and Opal spent five years with Steve and Marcia Sandberg. In August of 1999 they moved to Lemoyne to enjoy their retirement.

Bill’s extracurricular activities included membership in the Panhandle Music Association and the Tri-State Cowboys Association. He had participated in fiddle contests throughout the Panhandle of Nebraska.

Survivors include his wife, Opal of Ogallala; daughter, Florence and husband Floyd Bacon; sons Miles and wife Jeanne, Roy and wife Marlys and Will and wife Dawn; and nine grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, mother, father and mother in law, and many aunts and uncles.

Funeral services were held Monday, June 11, at the Gubser Funeral Home with Lay Minister JA Welsh and Rev. Mary Lou Reynolds officiating. Committal services were at the Whitman Cemetery.

A memorial has been established in his memory. Online condolences may be sent at gubserfuneralhome.com.

Gubser Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.