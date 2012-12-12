Connie Anne McGuire and Harold Leonard Wheeler

LINCOLN – Harold Leonard Wheeler, 76, and Connie Anne McGuire Wheeler, 71, died Dec. 1 as a result of a car accident in Lincoln en route to their 50th Anniversary party.

Harold was born Feb. 27, 1936, in Valentine. Connie was born Aug. 4, 1941, in Valentine.

The couple married on Nov. 21, 1962 in Valentine. They lived for many years near Ashland and they resided in Tamora for the past 10 years. Harold worked for Nebraska Health and Human Services for more than 30 years. He was highly involved with AARP and two Toastmasters clubs, "Capital Voices" and "Strictly Speaking." Connie was a homemaker.

They are survived by a son, Brett Wheeler (Michelle Bedke) and daughter Betty Wheeler (Kimberly Shelley), all of Lincoln; Harold is survived by a brother and spouse, Don and Barb Wheeler of Chester, S.D.; Connie is survived by a sister, Bonnie McGuire; and a brother and spouse, Don and Kathleen McGuire, all of Lincoln.

A celebration of Harold and Connie's lives will be held Wednesday, Dec. 5 at 2 p.m. at Roper and Sons, located at 4300 O Street, Lincoln.

Memorials may be given to the family to be presented to AARP, Toastmasters and Nebraska No Kill.

Roper and Sons in Lincoln is in charge of the arrangements.