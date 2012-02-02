Alan Porter Sees

Alan Porter "Buddy" Sees, 85, passed away Jan. 16, 2012 at St. John's Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Missouri.

The son of Otto Sees and Mary Edna (Basom) Sees, he was born Sept. 26, 1926 in Gordon, Nebraska. He passed away peacefully with his famiy by his side, at 1:46 p.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2012 in the St. John's Mercy Hospital, Springfield, Missouri.

On July 21, 1950 he was united in marriage to Mildred Hubbard, to this union six children were born. Alan was a well respected dairy farmer and owned and operated a sawmill business. He was a hardworking man but he and mildred always made time for his passion of fishing.