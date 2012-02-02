Funeral services for Betty J. Dubry, 75, of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2012 at 10:00 AM at the United Methodist Church in Chadron with Pastor Seth Leypoldt officiating. Burial will be at Fairview Cemetery in Rushville.

Betty passed away on January 28, 2012 at her home in Chadron.

Betty was born on December 8, 1936, to George and Frances (Veskerna) Winters at Gordon, Nebraska. She married Doane Dubry in Hot Springs, South Dakota on May 7, 1954, and they had two children. In 1978, Betty earned her GED.

Betty enjoyed crocheting and knitting and made many quilts which she gave to others. Betty took meals and vegetables from her garden to those who were homebound, and enjoyed sitting and visiting with them. Betty also enjoyed playing Bingo and shared this pastime with her grandchildren when they visited. Betty was a member of the Benevolent Patriotic Order of Does and the Retired Enlisted Association National Auxiliary.

Her survivors include her husband, Doane; son, George (Cheryl) Dubry of Colorado Springs, Colorado; daughter Charleen Wyman of Houston, Texas; sister, Doris Stewart of Denver, Colorado; brother Bill (Pauline) Winters of Pocatello, Idaho; three grandchildren, Alicia and Tara Wyman, and Tyler Kleidon and two great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Harold and George Jr. Winters.

A memorial has been established. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.