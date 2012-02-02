Marle M. Black Calf, age 45, of Gordon, Nebraska, passed away Wednesday February 1, 2012, at Gordon Memorial Hospital.

He was born December 11, 1966, in Pine Ridge, South Dakota. As a young boy he lived with his family in Gordon, and graduated from Gordon High School. While in high school he was a member of the boys basketball team.

On March 12, 1993, he married Sheila Musfelt in Rapid City, South Dakota. To this union three boys were born, Nicholas, Daylan and Broc. The family made their home in Gordon. Marle was the owner and operator of BC Tire Service.

Marle enjoyed hunting, fishing, and coaching baseball. He took great pleasure in spending time with his family, friends, and the baseball team.

Survivors include his wife Sheila, sons Nicholas (Melanie), Daylan and Broc all of Gordon, brother Irving Gene Black Calf of Martin, SD, sister Mary Beth Standing Soldier of Tulsa, OK, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Adeline, grandparents, two brothers and three sisters.

Funeral services will be held Monday, February 6, 2012, 10:00AM at the Gordon City Auditorium. Burial will be in the Gordon Cemetery. A two day wake will start Saturday February 4, 2012 at 7:00 PM.

A memorial has been established for a College Fund for Marle’s boys and donations may be sent to Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home PO Box 366 Gordon, NE, 659343.