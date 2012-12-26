Louise Rita King, age 80, went to be with her Heavenly Father on December 22nd, 2012. Louise was born on November 21st, 1932 to Fred and Irene Payne in Pilleys Island, Newfoundland Canada.

On December 15th, 1953, she married Kenneth D King, who was in the US Air Force at that time. Three children were born to this Union: David King, Bill King, and Betty King. The family traveled all over the United States, Europe, and the Middle East, before retiring to Merriman, in 1972. Louise enjoyed fishing and planting a large garden each year, which she shared with friends and neighbors. She also preserved vegetables every year. Louise is proceeded in death by her father; Fred Payne, mother; Irene Payne, seven brothers; Wilbur, Pleman, Herbert, Hayward, Dester, Emmerson, and Robert, and her daughter in law; Wanda King. Survivors include her sister; Effie (Warrick) Rogers, children; David King, Billy (Veronica) King, and Betty King, 5 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.

A Service in celebration of her life was held December 27th at the Victory Bible Church. There was a graveside burial following the service at the Merriman Cemetery.