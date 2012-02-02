David Ibach, 66, of Gordon, died January 26, 2012, at Rapid City Regional Hospital. He was born November 11, 1945, in St. Louis, Missouri to Clarice and Margery Waggner.

David’s family moved to San Diego, California when he was 10 years old. After graduating high school in California, he worked for different companies such as Proctor and Gamble, Boeing and the phone company. David then decided to drive a semi truck for the next 35 years starting out in Nevada. While in Nevada he met Nola Brown, and they married in 1990 in Dayton, Nevada. Together they decided to pursue the dream of owning a ranch and moved south of Gordon in 1998.

David loved the desert and camping along the Missouri River while living in Nevada. He also loved gardening and grilling year round. On their ranch south of Gordon he enjoyed watching the sunsets and deer. He and Nola would work jigsaw puzzles together. David would have to hold all the baby animals that were born on the ranch, the llamas, chicks, geese and calves, he enjoyed them so much.

He is survived by his wife Nola, and step-daughter Denese and her husband Bill Van Pool and their son, Joulian.

Memorial services were held on Friday, February 3, 2012, 2:00 p.m. with Pastor Jason Hurd officiating.