Ervin “Glenn” Workman, 83 of Alliance, Nebraska passed away Thursday, June 7, 2012, at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha, Nebraska.

Glenn was born February 22, 1929, to Ervin John and Jennie (Faylor) Workman in Doane, Nebraska. He grew up on the family farm and attended school in Haigler, Nebraska. After graduation, he continued to work with his dad and other farmers in SW Nebraska. He also worked for Co-op Equity & Krotter Brothers in Palisade, Nebraska. In 1957, he joined the Garden County Soil Conservation Service where he was employed for seven years.

In 1965 he began his prestigious career as an insurance agent with Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company. He was a member of the RD Marcotte Agency. During his 35 years with the company, Glenn received numerous honors and awards. He was very proud to be recognized as one of their top agents for several years.

On May 29, 1981, Glenn married his sweetheart and the love of his life Bonnie. The couple made their home NW of Alliance and shared 31 wonderful years together.

Glenn was a member of the Elks and Eagles. Upon retirement from Mutual of Omaha, Glenn went back to farming. He enjoyed being in the tractor helping out when needed by several farmers in the area including Dan Oligmueller. Glenn enjoyed taking care of his yard and garden working side by side with Bonnie. He was especially proud of his rose bushes and fruit trees. They also enjoyed fishing and traveling. Glenn always gave 110% in everything he did. He met everyone with a handshake and a smile and never knew a stranger. He will be greatly missed by his wife, family, and friends.

Glenn was preceded in death by his father Ervin Workman, mother Jennie Workman, and step-son Jim Prokop Jr.

Survivors include his wife Bonnie of Alliance; step-daughter Wendie Janssen of Gordon; three grandchildren Ben Janssen of Gordon, Angela (Luke) Heaton of St. Libory Neb., and Kyle Janssen of Lincoln, Nebraska; a sister-in-law Darlene King of Springfield Mo.; two sisters, a brother, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Glenn also leaves to mourn special friends Tom and Jan Scripter of Gering, Nebraska.

Funeral services for Glenn Workman of Alliance, Nebraska were Thursday, June 14, 2012, at 1:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Alliance with Pastor Charles Kathurmina officiating. Interment was at the Hay Springs Cemetery at 3:30 p.m.

A memorial has been established. Donations can be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com. Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron is in charge of arrangements.