Glenn Ralph Bruns, 93, of Wellfleet, passed away February 1, 2012 at Great Plains Regional Medical Center. Glenn was born November 14, 1918 to Ludwig and Alice Shepardson Bruns in White Clay, Nebraska. Glenn’s mother, Alice passed away during child birth and his father later married Perna Widman who together with Ludwig raised their family. Glenn grew up on the family ranch near White Clay, and graduated from Gordon High School in 1936. He married Gwendolen Dady April 9, 1944 in Gordon. Glenn entered the United States Army serving during WWII as a surgical technician stationed at Fort Robinson. Upon his discharge, he ranched on the family ranch until 1951 and survived the blizzard of 1949. The couple moved to Wellfleet to farm and ranch until Glenn’s retirement in 2004.

Glenn was a 4-H leader, a member of the District 23 Wellfleet School Board and was a member of the Wellfleet Methodist Church. Survivors include his wife, Gwendolen Bruns of Wellfleet; son, Gary (Caroleen) Bruns of Pierce, Neb.; grandsons, Michael (Sherry) Bruns of Fairmont and Jeffrey (fiancé, Dona) Bruns of Wellfleet; great-grandchildren, Tiffany Bruns of Lincoln and Todd (Julia) Bruns of Fairmont; great-great-granddaughter, Emma Bruns; brother, Bill (Deanna) Bruns of Rushville; sisters-in-law, Helen Bruns of Auburn, Wash., Ardella Roberts of Kearney and Wanda Evans of North Platte; brothers-in-law, Ken Child of Gordon, Gale Dady and LeRoy Dady both of Kearney and Milan Dady of LaVista; and numerous other family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Pearle and Alice Marie; brothers, Ken and Roy.

A memorial has been established in his name and online condolences may be shared at www.adamsswanson.com.

Services were held Tuesday, February 7, 2012 at Adams & Swanson Funeral Home with the Reverend Stan LaRue officiating. Burial followed at Fort McPherson National Cemetery near Maxwell.