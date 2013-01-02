Kathleen Sones

Kathleen Carolyn Gardner Sones, of Gordon, Nebraska passed away on December 31, 2012 at Gordon Country Side Care. She was born in Gordon, Nebraska on October 18th, 1926 to Deo Oliver Gardner and Lottie Johnson Gardner, and grew up on a ranch south of Merriman, Nebraska. After graduating high school in 1945, Kathleen left for Washington, D.C. where she was employed for a short time as a clerk typist for the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Deciding that the city life was not for her, Kathleen returned to Gordon and married Lee Warren Sones on May 5, 1946. Lee and Kathleen worked on several ranches in the Sandhills area until moving to Gordon in 1955. They celebrated 64 years of marriage in May, 2010 before Lee passed away in November of that year.

Kathleen worked at the J.C. Penny store for 30 years until the Gordon store closed. In her spare time, she enjoyed photography and developing her own pictures. Kathleen also enjoyed music and learned to play the violin, piano and guitar at an early age. She loved to dance and attended community dances in the surrounding area at every opportunity.

Kathleen was a member of the Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. In 1992, Kathleen & Charlotte Ward opened the first Latter Day Saints Genealogical Research Center in Gordon. They spent many hours researching newspapers, library and cemetery records, compiling information and helping people research their ancestry.

Preceding Kathleen in death were her parents, Deo and Lottie Gardner; husband, Lee Sones; son, Dennis L. Sones; sister, Lucille Leach; brothers, Keith Gardner and Melvin Gardner. She is survived by her brother, Donald Gardner of Hot Springs, and by her son, Ronald L. Sones and Kathy of Rapid City, SD, daughter, Linda Sones Langer & Ron Langer of Spearfish, SD; Grandchildren, Shad (and Brittney) Sones, Chris Sones, Bryan (and Tori) Sones, Jason (and Holly) Langer and 6 great grandchildren

Services were held at the First Presbyterian Church on Thursday, January 3rd. Reverend Debra Kromis officiating. Pallbearers included Barry Leach, Danny Gardner, Chad Conklin, Gary Sones, Dwaine Sones and Roger Latshaw. Burial will be at the Gordon Cemetery.

The family suggests memorials to the Gordon City Library. Donations can be sent to Chamberlain Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366, Gordon, NE 69343.

