Eileen Rose Sandman, 84, died Monday, December 17, 2012, at the Episcopal Church Home after a lengthy illness.

She was born June 16, 1928, in Rushville, Nebr. where she grew up on a cattle ranch. After graduating high school at age 16, she attended the University of Nebraska and graduated from Ursuline College with a Bachelor’s Degree in English. She worked as a secretary at Seagram’s Distilleries and as a travel agent at the Automobile Club of Louisville before devoting her life to her family. She was a member at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church.

Eileen is survived by her husband, Robert E. Sandman of Louisville; two daughters, Ellen Sandman (Brian Pickerill) of Muncie, Ind. and Kathy Sandman (Charles Davis) of Lebanon Junction, Ky; one son, Joe Sandman (Denise) of Versailles, Ky; six grandchildren, Rachel Sandman, Sara Sandman, Emma Sandman, Nathan Sandman, Kevin Pickerill and Ethan Pickerill; one brother, Dave Dieriex (Gwen) of Rushville, Nebr, and one sister, Marie Clements of Nebr. She was preceded in death by two sistrs, Fancis Sheaff of Portland, OR. and Alberta Frederiksen of Victoria,TX.

A funeral mass celebrating her life was held at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, Friday, December 21, 2012, with burial at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation was held at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Rd.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may go to Hosparus or the Alzheimer’s Association