Funeral services for Bobby D. Reed, age 69, of Peetz, Colorado were held Saturday, January 5, 2013 at the United Methodist Church in Hay Springs with Pastor Fred Andersen officiating. Burial was at Fairview Cemetery in Rushville.

Bobby left this earth January 1, 2013.

Bobby also known as Bob was born on January 11, 1943 to Dewey and Freida Reed south of Gordon, Nebraska. Bob grew up riding horses to country school and when it came time to enter Junior High he lived in the town of Gordon with his oldest sister Jane and Kenneth Hilliker.

Bob loved the cowboy life, riding, roping and breaking horses. He worked for many big ranches around Gordon, Cross-Five, Cross Ranch, and Jess McGinley.

Bob and Connie were united in marriage June 1, 1961. He is survived by the love of his life for 52 years Connie, four children: Rob Reed & friend Stephanie Henrichs of Hay Springs; Ron & Marilyn Reed of Hay Springs, Lorrie & Dan Wood, Peetz, Co; Sherrie & Arnie Biberos of Sidney, 4 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

He and family moved to Peetz, Co to become Head School Bus Driver/Transportation Maintenance Specialist for 22 years. In which time began the love and respect for many generations of students. He retired due to health issues in 2004. At that time, Bob, Connie and however many of the 9 grandchildren wanted to tag along traveling with them until time of death.

Bob was preceded in death by both his parents Dewey & Freida Reed, mother-in-law, Leona Hoffman, two brothers; Bill Reed, Byron Reed and infant sibling. Brothers-in-law Ken Hilliker, Lynn Hilliker, and Jerry Hoffman.

A memorial has been established for the American Diabetes Foundation. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

