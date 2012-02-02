Gary W. Lindley, 66, of Gering, died Friday, Feb. 3, 2012, at Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Gary was born Jan. 3, 1946, to William and Carma (Schroeder) Lindley in Excelsior Springs, Missouri. At a young age, he moved with his family to Gordon, Nebraska, where he was raised and graduated from high school in 1964. During this time, he worked at many different jobs and excelled at several hobbies. After graduation, he moved to Martin, South Dakota with his family. There, he worked at a grocery store and periodically was hired to paint billboards in South Dakota and Nebraska. In 1977, he moved to Scottsbluff. In 1978, he met and married the love of his life, Kathy Benzel, in Gering, where they made their home. He worked as a telephone operator and then a communication tech for the United Telephone Company (later Sprint), ill health forcing him into retirement in 2003.

He was a member of Koinonia Church in Mitchell.

Gary is survived by his wife; children Jolene (David) Wills, of Scottsbluff, Tara (Aron) Ewing of Mitchell, Robert Lindley of Gering; grandchildren Ally, Blake, Courtney, and Drew Wills of Scottsbluff, and Kelsey and Jacob Ewing of Mitchell; brother’s John (Shirley) Lindley of Huntsville, Alabama and Steven West of Kings George, Virginia.

Preceding him in death were his parents and step father, Wayne Earl “Bud” West.

His remains have been cremated. His celebration of life will be held Friday, Feb. 10, 2012 at 11 a.m. at Grace Chapel in Scottsbluf, with Dr. W. F. Bibb officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family to be determined at a later date. Online condolences can be made to www.geringchapel.com. Gering Memorial Chapel assisted the family with arrangements.