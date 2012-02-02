Lloyd K. Reeves, age 81, of Crete, passed away January 31, 2012, in Lincoln. He was born on October 11, 1930, to Roland and Esther (Bergsten) Reeves, and was a longtime publisher of Crete News.

Preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law, Shirley Reeves; nephew, Keith Reeves. Survivors: wife, Trudy; daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Dan Bankson of Hordville; sons and daughter-in-law, John and Mary Ellen of Crete, Thom of Lincoln; grandchildren: Brandon, Nathan, and Mikayla Bankson, Luke and Ryne Reeves; brother, R. Dale Reeves of New Hartford, N.Y.; sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Dwight Kemling of Lincoln; nieces and nephews.

Services were at 2 p.m. Saturday, February 4, 2012, at the Grace United Methodist Church, Crete. Interment was at the Riverside Cemetery, Crete. Visitation was from 5-9 p.m. Friday, February 3 at Kuncl Funeral Home, Crete. Memorials in care of the family to be designated at a later date.