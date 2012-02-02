Berneice Wellnitz, at 80 years of age, went home to be with our Lord on January 2, 2012 from Kaiser Hospital in San Diego, California.

On October 25, 1931, Berneice was born in Colorado to her parents Ruby Ruth and Benjamin Hallock. She grew up with her sister Helen (Hallock) Sumner. As a young girl, Berneice was involved with a Masonic youth service organization called the Rainbow Girls, and in her later years became a retired Mother Advisor.

While attending college in Fort Collins, Colorado, Berncice met her then soon-to-be husband Warren Wellnitz in a Psychology of Salesmanship night class. She and Warren were wed on March 15, 1953, and they both graduated later that year in June from Colorado State University. As their family grew, they had two children, Bradford and Kimberly. Berneice and her family lived throughout the United States as her husband was transferred with the US Army and his company General Dynamics. They eventually settled down for the rest of their children’s youth in San Diego, California. As Warren, her husband, once said, “We lived in many different houses, but Berneice always made every house into a home.” In later years, Berneice received the blessing of her grandchildren Brandon, Cory, Jared, and Teagan, and a great-grandchild Jameson.

Berneice enjoyed sewing, baking, pruning roses, growing and eating tomatoes, and spending quality time with her loved ones. She was also a substitute teacher, a seasonal employee of See’s Candy store, and was involved in her church. The most important way she felt her time was spent was by taking care of their home and serving her family.

She is survived by her husband Warren Wellnitz, their 2 children, 4 grandchildren, and 1 great-grandchild.

In loving memory of Berneice, a service was held in her honor on Saturday, January 7, 2012 beginning at 2pm, at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church in San Diego, Ca.

Berneice chose to donate her body to UCSD for diabetic research.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2012 at 11 am at the Fairview Cemetery at Rushville, Nebraska. A reception will follow at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Willard Wellnitz south of Rushville.

Memorial donations will be forwarded to the American Diabetes Association or can be made at www.diabetes.org/honor in Berneice’s name.

