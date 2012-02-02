Frances Elaine Stidham

Frances Elaine (Trueblood) Stidham, 94, peacefully passed away on February 11, 2012, in Loveland, Colorado.

Frances was born in Gordon, Neb. on December 23, 1917, to Benjamin Trueblood and Louise ‘Lulu’ Sears Trueblood.

She married Harry Hugen in September of 1936, and to this union a son, Bennie Hugen, was born. In 1941, she married Woodrow Wilson Stidham in her new home state of California. She spent the majority of her life in Southern California and truly loved it there. She relocated to Loveland in late 2009 to be close to her family.

Frances is survived by her son, Bennie Hugen of Gordon; brother Thomas Trueblood of Akron, Ohio; Grand-daughters Cindy Hugen of Fort Collins, and Connie Rous of Martin, S.D.; Grand-sons Jerry Hugen of Douglas, Wyo., Marty Hugen of Strugis, and Bryan Hugen of Gordon. Also, four great-grandchildren: Amanda Hugen Jaksha, Jeffrey Hugen, Patrick and Sawyer Rous; two great great-grandchildren, Ava and Aliza Jaksha, and her second family at The Loveland House.

She was preceded in death by her husband Woodrow, her parents, sisters: Gladys Shald and Maxine Aplan, Brothers: Glen, Jesse, Jack, Richard, and Edward Trueblood and many in-laws and other special people.

Frances grew up on the Niobrara River and enjoyed swimming, riding horses and exploring the Nebraska Sandhills with her siblings. She relished the beauty of Southern California forming a lasting love for the ocean, the San Diego Zoo, and the desert where she enjoyed a weekend home for many years. Her free time was spent body surfing, camping and hiking the Western States with her husband, Woody.

Frances was a classy yet sassy lady that embraced the simple life. She enjoyed working in manufacturing, making locks, and her animals; cats and horses in particular. She was known for sweeping the sidewalks, before most arose, in her California retirement community up until relocating at the age of 91.

A grave side service will be held on Thursday, February 16, 2012, 2 p.m. at the Gordon Cemetery, in Gordon, with Harlen Wheeler officiating. No memorial funds have been established; donations in her honor are suggested to any military service organization supporting veterans.

Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.