Alice “Jean” Tice, 89, of Sun City, Ariz., formerly of the Chicago area and Gordon, died at her home in Sun City on February 9, 2012.

She is the daughter of the late Edward D. and Ethel B. Tice of Gordon, Neb.; beloved sister of the late Helen (Herb) Hamblet, Patrick (Mary Catherine) Tice, Joe Tice and Mary (Jack) Schweitzer; loving aunt of 19 nieces and nephews, and many great- and great-great-nieces and nephews.

A funeral mass was held Friday, February 17, 2012, at St. Norbert Church, 1809 Walters Ave., Northbrook, Ill. Interment followed at Sacred Heart Cemetery, Northbrook, Ill. A memorial service is being scheduled for March 10, 2012, at 10 a.m. in St. Clements’s Church in Sun City. For information, please contact Michael J. Hamblet at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .