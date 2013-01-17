Funeral services for Carl Lennart (Swede) Thorson of Hay Springs, Nebraska will be held on Saturday, January 19, 2013 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in Hay Springs with Father Tim Stoner officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Hay Springs. A rosary will be held on Friday, January 18, 2013 St. Columbkille.

Mr. Thorson passed away on January 16, 2013 at Pioneer Manor Nursing Home in Hay Springs. He was 95.

Chicago, Illinois, was the birthplace and May 22, 1917 was the birthdate of Carl Lennart (Swede) Thorson. Len’s parents, Carl and Anny, were Swedish immigrants who met and were married in Chicago. In 1921, Carl and Anny moved their family to Mitchell, Nebr. where they worked at farming.

Len attended Springer grade school then Mitchell high school, graduating in 1935. He worked on his parent’s farm until Feb. 7, 1941 when he was drafted into the US Army. Len was assigned as a medic to the 134th Infantry, 35th Division, Nebraska National Guard. After basic training, Len was sent to California to guard against an invasion. During his 18 months in California, Len completed his medic training and married Geraldine Pieper at Santa Monica, Calif, on November 28, 1942.

In 1943, Len’s division prepared for invasion of Europe. He saw combat in France until he was injured near Nancy, France on Sept. .9, 1944. A year later, following evacuation to England and recovery in the States, he was discharged from the army. He was proud to have served his country in the military.

Len and his wife, Gerry, worked in Colorado Springs, Colo., and at Mitchell, before buying a farm at Mirage Flats Irrigation District, Hay Springs, in March 1948. They farmed at Mirage Flats until 1991, then retired to Hay Springs.

Watching sports, especially Husker football and playing cards were Len’s favorite hobbies.

He was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion, a parishioner of Sacred Heart (Mirage Flats) and St Columbkilles (Hay Springs) Catholic churches.

Carl Lennart Thorson was preceded in death by Gerry Pieper Thorson, his wife of 57 years; his parents Carl and Anny Thorson of Mitchell; daughter Rita Sue Thorson; sister Florence Hickey of Scottsbluff and brothers Harold and Erick Thorson.

He is survived by his sister Evelyn (Clyde) Johnson of Scottsbluff, Children, Carol Thorson Hartegan (Gary), Lenexa, Kan.; Lona Thorson, Larkspur, Colo.; Jeanne Thorson Berggren (Lynn) Broken Bow, and Allan Thorson (Joyce) Hay Springs, Nine grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, and one step great-grandchild.

A memorial has been established for the Hay Springs American Legion Post 239 or the Pioneer Manor Nursing Home. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, Nebr. 69347.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary of Hay Springs is in charge of arrangements.