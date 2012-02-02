Jeremiah "J.C." Callahan

J.C. died Tuesday, February 14, 2012, at Dana Point, California.

Jeremiah Christian Callahan was born October 22, 1988, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Andrew and Pamela (Haase) Callahan. He was an accomplished athlete in high school, and was a member of the Cardinal’s football, track and wrestling teams. His devotion to wrestling led him to qualify for the Nebraska State Meet in 2005 and 2006. J.C. also enjoyed baseball, and played with a team of boys who dubbed themselves “The Boys of Summer.” Their many hours of practice and love for the game led to numerous successful seasons and life-long friendships.

He loved all kinds of sports, but dancing was his passion. Time spent with family and friends was very important to J.C. He loved camping, skiing, boating and hunting with his dad.

JC graduated from Chadron High School in 2007, and then attended Wayne State College before joining the United States Marine Corps in August of 2008. After graduating from the Marine Corps Boot Camp in San Diego, California, in November of 2008, he was meritoriously promoted to Private First Class.

Jeremiah served one tour of duty, from September 2010 to March 2011, in Sangin, Afghanistan, with the 3rd Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division. After returning to California, he was selected by his superior Marine officers to deploy to Jordan and assist with training of the Jordanian army. J.C. currently was working as a Data Network Specialist at Camp Pendleton.

Jeremiah’s personal service awards include the Combat Action Ribbon, National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon and the NATO ISAF Afghanistan Medal. On February 1, 2012, J.C. was promoted to the rank of Sergeant.

Survivors include his parents, Andy and Pam Callahan, and sister, Taylor Callahan of Chadron; grandparents, Garry and Marcella Callahan of Chadron and DeLoris Haase of Newman Grove; great grandparents, William and Edna Wendt of Hoskins; aunts, Colleen (Rick) Peterson and Annette Callahan, both of Omaha; Connie (Randy) Alder of Stuart and Kandie (Brian) Mlady of Atkinson; uncles, Mike Haase of Atkinson; Terry (Dara) Haase of Arvada, Colorado; Tom (Nancy) Haase of Newman Grove and Jay (Destiny) Haase of Eads, Colorado; and many cousins and friends.

Jeremiah was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather Darryl Haase.

Funeral services for Sgt. Jeremiah “J.C.” Callahan, age 23, of Chadron, Neb., will be held on Saturday, February 25, 2012, at 10:00 a.m. at the Chadron State College Ballroom in Chadron, Nebraska with Father Tim Stoner officiating. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chadron. Visitation will be held at Chamberlain Chapel, with a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2012.

Military Escorts will be Cpl. Justin Heath, Sgt. Nicolaus Troyer, Sgt. Jesse Sekerski, Cpl. Andrew Miley, and Cpl. Brett Hoffman.

Honorary pallbearers will be the Chadron High School Class of 2007.

Music will be provided by Patti Chasek, Shelley White, Abbey Dorshorst, Leighton Mlady, and Brian Mlady.

A memorial has been established for the Jeremiah Callahan memorial fund. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, Neb. 69337.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com.