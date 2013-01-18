Shupe, Gerald Rhea “Jerry” Gerald Rhea “Jerry” Shupe, 80, died on December 9, 2012 from natural causes. A native of Western Nebraska, he lived in Mesquite for 44 years. Jerry is survived by his wife of 53 years, Mary Sue Shupe; son, Larry Shupe; daughter and son-in-law, Margaret and Mark Shaffer; son and daughter-in-law, David and Joy Shupe; granddaughter, Meredith Eastman; and brother, Duane Shupe. Jerry graduated in 1950 from Gordon High School. Jerry became a Christian in 1952. He was active in the choir of First Baptist Church of Sunnyvale until recently. He worked in the Bill Glass prison ministry for several years. Jerry served as a legal assistant in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1955. An outgoing and friendly person, he had a long career in wholesale furniture sales, and was a president of the Southwest Road Runners Association. Later, he worked as a photographer for The Dallas Morning News and restored furniture. Visitation was held at New Hope Funeral Home, Sunnyvale, Tx. The service followed. Burial was at Rest Haven Memorial Park, 2500 Texas Hwy. 66 in Rockwall, Tx.