Jennifer Christine (Skinner) Fancher, 35, passed away at her home in Gibson City, Ill., with her parents by her side, on January 20, 2013, after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

She was born to Jerry and Mary (Oleske) Skinner on December 6, 1977, in Chadron, Neb. Jennifer began her life in Hay Springs, and later moved to Gordon. She attended Gordon High School and graduated in 1996.

Jennifer married Quinton Fancher in October of 1998. Jennifer and Quinton had two sons. Nathan Dean Fancher was born January 2, 2000, and Andrew Paul Fancher was born September 15, 2007.

Jennifer was diagnosed with breast cancer in May of 2006. Her long and courageous battle was an inspiration to all those who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her children, Nathan and Andrew Fancher, Gibson City, Ill.; parents, Jerry Skinner, Gibson City, and Mary Oleske, Wayne, Neb.; grandmother, Vanessa Oleske McConaughey, Denver, Colo.; sisters and brothers, Julie (Scott) Skala, North Platte, Neb., Jeaney Harris, Wayne, Jerry (Alicia) Skinner, Gibson City, Janet Skinner, Wayne, Vanessa Peterson, Columbus, Neb., Matthew and Eric Peterson, both of Aberdeen, S.D.; nieces and nephews, Janessa Ellis, Allison Skala, Tryel and Sydney Harris, Alexia Elliot, Ashleigh Skinner, Anthony and Stacia Krzycki; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

She was proceeded in death by her grandparents, Marvin and Arvilla Skinner, Andrew Oleske and Joe McConaughey.

Jennifer was an active member of the United Methodist Church in Gibson City.

Visitation will be held Friday, January 25, from 4 to 6 p.m., at Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home in Gordon. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, January 26, at the United Methodist Church in Gordon. Burial will be at Gordon Cemetery.

