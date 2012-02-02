Daisy Elizabeth Moore

Daisy Elizabeth (Foster) Moore, 85, passed away February 18, 2012. She was born in Chadron, Nebraska, on January 20, 1927. She was the third of four children of Anna Julia (Kobiela) (1900 – 1995) and Floyd “Butch” E. Foster (1889 – 1954). She was named “Daisy” in memory of her Dad’s mother, Frankie Daisy (Carey) Foster. She grew up in Chadron, attending Chadron High School, graduating in 1945. After high school, she and her childhood chum, Lois Camel, traveled to Washington, D.C. where they assisted in the final days of the war effort. She commented a number of times that she and Lois were such “rubes”, having never been further than Crawford, Nebraska, prior to working in D.C. in their first 18 years on this planet.

She eventually met up with a rough-neck fresh out of the United States Marine Corps, Warren Jay Moore, who thought he had an “in”marrying the Chief of Police’s daughter. They were hitched July 9th, 1949. Jay preceded Daisy in death last April 17th, 2011. To this 60-plus year marriage were born three children. Daisy was a stay at home mother during the kids’ early years. In later years she worked at Sidles Chambers, Socony Oil (Casper, Wyoming), The Meat Market and ultimately continued her working career with the Federal government and the Nebraska Forest Service. During her working career she also joined Toastmasters in order to over come her fear of public speaking. She retired from Federal service in 1986, about the same time Jay did from the Chicago and North Western Rail Road.

In her retirement years she and Jay did some traveling, gardening, snow blowing, tree planting, watering (lots of watering), mowing (lots of mowing) and reading. She was known to sip a beer and wolf down chicken quesadillas at Wreckers and hang out with her buddies Mitzi Lecher and Josephine (Goodell) Hulshizer. Daisy is survived by all three of her children, David (Sue Carter), Kimberly (Steven Crowe) and Kevin (Debra Dibble); two of her siblings, Frank Foster and Lois Ladegard and eight grand children and eighteen great grand children.

Daisy lived a good 85+ years and we were very lucky to have her. No complaints.

Funeral services for Daisy E. Moore of Chadron, Nebraska will be held on Thursday, February 23, 2012 at 1:00 PM at Chamberlain Chapel in Chadron with Father Tim Stoner officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery. Mrs. Moore passed away on February 18, 2012 in Fort Morgan, Colorado.

A memorial has been established for the World War II Memorial Fund. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel, PO Box 970, Chadron, NE 69337.

