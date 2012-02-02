Funeral services for Kenneth Peck, 88, of Hay Springs, Nebraska will be held on Friday, March 2, 2012 at 10:00 AM at the Zion Lutheran Church in Hay Springs with Pastor Michael Wittrock officiating. Interment will be at the Hay Springs Cemetery. Mr. Peck passed away on Monday, February 27, 2012 at Pioneer Manor Nursing Home. Kenneth was born March 5, 1923 in a log home in Mitchell, Nebraska to Merl and Bessie Peck. He was the eldest son in the family. He attended and graduated from Mitchell High School in 1941.

After graduation he was located in Long Beach, California where he worked at McDonnell Aircraft for a year. After which he came back to Mitchell and enlisted into the US Navy. Following boot camp he was assigned to the destroyer USS Landsdowne. Later, upon his honorable discharge, he again came back to Mitchell to farm and to marry Audrey Laessle, April 26, 1946. In 1948, his name was drawn for a farm unit on the Mirage Flats, south of Hay Springs where they have farmed and resided ever since.

He went to work at the US Post Office in Hay Springs and later transferred to Alliance where he retired in 1988. His community services have included President of District 30 PTA, all officer titles at various times at Zion Lutheran Church and an officer member of the American Legion Club.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, capturing every special moment with a photograph. He was a lifetime avid fisherman, having caught too many to count. Not your average hobby gardener and a prize winning pumpkin grower.

He is preceded in death by his brothers, Donald and Harold.

He is survived by his wife, Audrey; Son Rev. Jerry (Arlene) Peck of Paola, Kansas; Daughters, Leslie (Paul) Olson of La Mesa, California and Jodene (David) Pappas of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania; Grandsons, Christopher (Melissa) Peck of Red Oak, Iowa and Nathan (Cassie) Peck of Dardene, Missouri; Granddaughters, Krista Olson and great granddaughter, Christina Olson of La Mesa, California.

A memorial has been established for the Zion Lutheran Church or the Chadron Hospice. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbles Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary of Hay Springs is in charge of arrangements.