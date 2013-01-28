Joyce Marie Arthur Reed died on January 25, 2013 in her home with her family by her side. A funeral service will be held at the Immaculate Conception Church in Rushville.

Joyce was born on October 21, 1940 in Rushville, to Edward and Mary Arthur. Ed was a truck driver while Mary was a homemaker. After graduating from Rushville high school in 1958, she married William Frank Reed on December 27,1958. William’s (Frank) teaching career took them to other communities in Nebraska, but they decided to settle In Rushville in 1969. To family members and close friends, Joyce was also known as ‘Sitty’.

From this union, six children were born; also known as “the kids.” Kimberly Talbot of Helena, Mont., Deanna and Bob lehman of Gordon, Michael Reed and Beth Hansen of Louisville, Colo., Michelle Reed of Lincoln, Kelli and Tim Koso of Glenwood, Iowa, and Derrick and Jenny Reed of Lincoln. Grandchildren include: Morey Talbot, Mary Talbot, Franchesca Talbot, Molly Day, Beau Lehman, Bridget Schulz, Damien Reed, Zack and Gage Koso. The great-grandchildren are Braiden Lehman, Danity Thompson, Illias Lehman, Chantilly Schulz, Zavian Bravo, and Xander Chavis.Joyce is also survived by her siblings Mary Jean Beguin of Rushville, Dorothy Nyffler also of Rusville, Bob Arthur of Mission Biejo, Calif, Chuck Arthur of Chadron and Gerald Arthur of Arvada, Colo. Joyce also had many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends.

Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Mary Arthur, her sister Helen Teinsvold, and her brother- in-law Barry Blake Beguin.

“Your mom is special.” All of Joyce’s kids have heard this countless times from so many people in the community of Rushville. She was the mother that worked three jobs at times to help support her family, but still found the time to sew Halloween costumes and prom dresses. Each Halloween costume she made won first prize; in some cases more than once after being passed down to the next child or borrowed by another family. There Isn’t a family in the county that has not had clothing made or altered by Joyce. To this day each of her children have something unique and special in each room of their homes that Joyce made simply and beautifully with love. She rarely made two of the same thing and was a bit of a perfectionist. If it wasn’t exactly the way she pictured it, it wasn’t done yet. Joyce had an energy that was addictive; people loved to spend time with her and did their best to keep up.

She loved to sew; this is one of the ways she showed love to her family and friends. Joyce had many loves in her life; she also enjoyed embroidery, quilting, and other craft projects. Joyce also took pride in being a member of the Immaculate Conception Church in Rushville. She enjoyed decorating the church and participating in other church activities. She also enjoyed traveling around the country visiting family and friends. Joyce loved her job at Rushville Veterinary Clinic where she worked for more than 20 years. Dr. and Mrs. Willnerd, Dr. and Mrs. Erquiaga, Dr. Stava, and Dr. Meyer treated her like family and took care of her like she was their mom, for that we will forever’ be grateful.

Joyce did not say, “I love you” often. If she loved you, you just knew. It was a love so powerful you could feel it but you couldn’t explain it. Her actions spoke for her; she usually had to be forced to put herself first even when she became ill. She was a strong woman, if she was scared or angry about having cancer she never showed it. She fought for as long as she could. She told her family that she was not afraid because she had her faith. She never stopped being a mom; she taught each of us how to be strong. Most of all, she taught us how to live.

Her children were all loved in such a special way that we all felt that we were the favorite, knowing all the while that she didn’t have favorites. She nurtured when it was needed and disciplined when it was necessary. When life knocked us down, she had that much more faith in us.. She told us that God had his reasons and it was not necessary that we understood at this time, but to have faith and know that someday we would. She always believed that when one door closed, another opened.

Now, we believe that God needed the best angel in heaven, and this is why he took our mom home. After all if you read the poem that she lived by, you will know that this is not about how we have told her story, but about how she lived her life. Even though she lost her battle with cancer, she “succeeded anyway.” She will always live within all of us.

Love you GG!

Funeral Services “Were held Tuesday Jan.29, 2013, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Father Tim Stoner officiating. Burial was held in the Fairview Cemetery.

Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.