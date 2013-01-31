Donald N. Leui, 85, died Jan. 25, 2013, at the David M. Dorsett Home in Spearfish, SD. He was born April 26, 1927, to Vera and Robert Leui, Sr. in Comstock, Nebr.

Donald is survived by his wife Dorothy, his daughter Cheryl Leui~Reid and husband Steven, and his daughter Karon Robbins and husband William of Ariz., as well as his nieces Shirley and Carice.

Donald was preceded in death by his parents and two brother’s; Roland and Robert Leui, Jr.

He proudly served in the US Navy as a Motor Machinist’s Mate in charge of his Division in the mid-1940’s prior to receiving an Honorable Discharge in 1946.

Don became a successful lifelong farmer and civic-minded citizen of western Bennett County, S.D.

During his life Donald served in many organizations including the American Legion Post 240, Farmers Co-Op in Merriman, the ASCS Board, a member of the board at Central School, and he was a member of the Presbyterian Church in Martin.

Internment will be at the Black Hills National Cemetery at Ft. Meade, (Sturgis) S.D. on February 6th. A Memorial Service/Reception will be held at the American Legion Post 240 at 1:00 PM Saturday, February 9th. Lunch will be provided.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Legion Post 240, Martin, S.D., the Regional Cancer Care Institute ‘Patient Assist’, PO Box 6000, Rapid City, S.D. 57709, or the charity of your choice.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapel, 450 N. 7th Street, Spearfish, S.D. 57783. Online condolences may be left at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com