Lora Lee Andersen was born November 21, 1927, in Gordon, Nebraska, to Peter and Blanche (Hayes) Andersen. Siblings welcoming her home were Jim, Nell, Maude, Andy, Betty and John.

She spent her childhood on the Andersen ranch south of Gordon where her parents and grandparents had homesteaded. She attended grade school at Bunny Hollow, along with the Piper and Macumber kids and younger siblings; Mary Ann and Joe. She attended high school in Gordon, graduating in 1945.

Lora married Lyle Sanders, October 27, 1948. They raised 5 children; Steve, Tara, Tim, Toni and Teresa. She was also more than an aunt to Cyndy and Pat Reddy. The Sander’s house was always open to friends, relatives, neighborhood kids, and stray dogs and cats.

She will be remembered for being a loving Grandma who expected kids to behave. Many will recall the sting of her “swat with a shoe therapy”. She gave time to the American Legion Auxiliary, the Episcopalian Church, also volunteering at the hospital, running errands for shut-ins and babysitting. Lora was a practical “recycle and make-do person”. She was a walking talking bundle of independence, who lived at home with Scooter-dog, watching Fox news and the P.B.R. She maintained contact with family and friends continuing a long standing tradition of caring about others and reminding everyone she was perfectly able to take care of herself.

Lora passed away February 2, 2013, after suffering from a stroke, she was 85. She was preceded in death by her parents Pete and Blanche Andersen; brothers, Jim, Andy and John Andersen; sisters, Maude Boyer, Betty Duskin, and Mary Ann Reddy; husband Lyle Sanders; nephew K.J. Boyer and son-in-law Michael Solano.

Lora is survived by Steve and Dee Sanders, Chris, Cory & Dana (Chase, Dylan and Kyle), Craig and Jennifer (Caelyn), Catie and Ryan; Dan and Tara Hooper, Patrick and Stacy (Alex, Robert and Liz), Cody and Tonie (Landon, Logan and Jacobie), Tim Reddy, Toni Solano, Tyler and Crystal, Quinton and Judy (Sam and Hannah); Bernie and Teresa Risse, Shae and Kevin, Noelle and Jolee; sister Nell Perrett and Royce, brother Joe and Anne Andersen, sister-in-law Eva Lee Andersen and many nieces and nephews.

Memorial services were held Tuesday, February 5, 2013, 11:00AM, at the Episcopal Church, Gordon, NE, with Reverend James Krotz officiating. Inurnment burial was in the Gordon Cemetery.

A memorial has been established and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343.