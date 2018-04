FUNERAL services for Don Chappell of Gordon will be held Thursday, February 7,2013, 10:00AM at Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, Gordon.

A memorial has been established for the NRA and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, PO Box 366, Gordon, NE 69343

Don died February 2,2013, at Gordon Countryside Care. He was 91.