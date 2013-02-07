Gerald E. “Jerry” Reinmuth, 79, of Rapid City, SD died on Sun., February 3, 2013 at Gordon Countryside Care in Gordon, Nebraska.

Jerry was born March 8, 1933 in Dalton, Nebraska to Floyd and Ida (Hanway) Reinmuth. He married Donna Crowser Williams on July 14, 1976 and they made their home in Cheyenne, WY until they moved to Rapid City, SD. Jerry did auto body work as a career, then retired from trucking with the Teamster’s Union. He was preceded in death by his wife on Dec. 28, 2005. He later moved to Nebraska to be near his sister’s family.

Jerry is survived by his brother, Dale (Hazel) Reinmuth of Salmon, Idaho; his sister, LaVera (Allen) Shepard of Rushville, Nebr.; two step-sons, Roger Williams and Ronnie Williams, both of Philip, SD; his step-daughter, Judy Heinrich of Philip, SD; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Services were Fri., February 8, 2013 at Kirk Funeral Home in Rapid City, with the Rev. John McKnight, Jr. officiating. Visitation was from Noon Friday until time of service.

Interment was with his wife at Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City.

A memorial has been established to the Moose Lodge children’s program. Family and friends may sign Jerry’s online guestbook at www.kirkfuneralhome.com.