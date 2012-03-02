Caroline Sandoz Pifer

Caroline Sandoz, daughter of Jules and Mary (Fehr) Sandoz was born May 21, 1910 at the “River Place” in Sheridan County Nebraska. Caroline received her early education in a rural school and graduated from Gordon High School. She then attended Chadron Normal School and taught in rural schools for a number of years. Education was very important to Caroline and many years later she enrolled in classes again at Chadron State Colleges and graduated in 1981.

Caroline married Robert Pifer on May 4, 1935. This unior was blessed with two daughters Eleanor and Mary Ann. Caroline and Robert ranched in Sheridan County and Caroline continued ranching even after Bob’s death.

Caroline was a member of the United Methodist Church in Gordon for 67 years. She enjoyed country life and only moved to town when her health required it. She passed away March 12, 2012 at Gordon Countryside Care at age 101.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jules “Old Jules” and Mary Sandoz; her husband Robert “Bob” Pifer; sisters Mari and Flora; and brothers Jules, James, and Fritz.

Caroline is survived by daughters Eleanor Hamilton of Minneapolis, Minn., and Mary Ann Anderson of Boulder, Colo.

A graveside service was held Thursday, March 15, at Fairview Cemetery in Rushville, with Rev. Al Trucano officiating at the 11 a.m. service.

Sandoz Chapel of the Pines in Valentine was entrusted with funeral arrangements.

Online condolences can be sent to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.