Josephine Hamilton, age 96, of Oelrichs, SD, passed away February 8, 2013, at Rapid City Regional Hospital in Rapid City, SD.

Survivors include sons, Linn ‘Jumbo’ Hamilton and Randy Hamilton both of Oelrichs; daughter, Kitty Hartshorn of Hot Springs, SD; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 13, 2013, at McColley’s Chapel of the Hills in Hot Springs with Reverend Jack Moore officiating. Interment will be held in the Swallow Family Cemetery.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of McColley’s Chapel of the Hills in Hot Springs. Written condolences may be made at www.mccolleyschapels.com.