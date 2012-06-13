Laurie Jean Haugen

Laurie Haugen, 51, Scottsbluff, Nebraska, passed away unexpectedly on May 31, 2012, at Regional West Medical Center.

Laurie Jean was born October 15, 1960, to Larry and Arlis Farris. Laurie spent her childhood living in Elk Grove, California, and then moved to Williston, N.D. after graduating from high school. In 1982, she was united in marriage to Don Hackney and was blessed with two sons, Joshua and Jeremy. In 1987, Laurie met and married the “love of her life” Jeff Haugen. Together they spent 12 years living in Minot, North Dakota. In this unity their two daughters Johanna and Jayme were born.

Laurie’s love for children shined when she began her in-home daycare. As Laurie continuously provided care, love and guidance to the many children that attended her daycare, she also began her journey to become an elementary school teacher. Laurie received her BS in elementary education from Minot State University in 1998 and began her teaching career for the Minot public school system. It was in June of 1999 when Jeff, Laurie and children moved to Scottsbluff, Nebraska. Laurie began teaching for the Scottsbluff Public School District and continued for 11 years. Many of her life long relationships were made through her fellow teachers and students. Little voices would always be heard in the school, church, public events or even in the street, yelling, “Hi, Mrs. Haugen.”

In 2009, Jeff and Laurie formed Haugen Appraisal Services LLC. For the past three years, they have had the privilege of spending every minute of the day together. Laurie truly enjoyed life at home with her husband and neighborhood friends. When Jeff wasn’t working out of town or in his office, they would work remodeling their house or turning their yard into their own “piece of heaven.” Laurie’s favorite time of the year was the summer. During this time she enjoyed gardening, walking and most of all spending her mornings having coffee with her special friend and neighbor, Tammy.

Always among her goals was to be the best mother and wife she could ever be. If she only knew, her goal was met day after day, year after year. Her passion for her children’s happiness was immeasurable. Not even a brick wall could stop her from being there when her children needed her. She was their advocate, confidant, best friend, teacher, and most of all their foundation. She always taught life lessons in integrity, determination, positive attitude and enjoyment of life. Always placing others first and always keeping family at the forefront, Laurie has made in impeccable mark on her nieces, nephews, grandchildren, cousins, aunts, uncles, brother, sister and most importantly her mother and father. Laurie’s loyalty and respect for her parents was ever lasting and unforgettable.

Continuously displaying her faith, Laurie’s greatest passion of all was the Lord. Laurie’s faith was not just wishing or having hopeful thoughts, her faith was truly believing and knowing God will take care of any situation. She “lived by faith, not by sight.” Laurie was never afraid to display or share her faith with those around her. She truly lived and enjoyed her life to its fullest.

Laurie was a member of Zion Evangelical Church, served as a choir member and a Sunday school teacher. She was the only mother who consecutively served four years as a “Drill Team Mom.” Laurie loved to play card games such as pitch, and hands and foot. When others were asked to describe Laurie in one word, “extrinsic, ditsy, good, loving, caring, faithful, accepting, naïve, wonderful, goofy, compassionate and shining” all came to mind.

Laurie is survived by: her husband, Jeff, Scottsbluff, Neb.; her children, Jenny Nichols (Tyler), Littleton, Colo., Joshua Hackney, Denver, Colo., Jeremy Hackney, Denver, Johanna Haugen, Belton, Mich., and Jayme Haugen, Scottsbluff; her parents, Larry and Arlis Farris, Bismarck, N.D.; mother and father-in-law, Don and Donna Haugen, Minot, N.D.; brother, Larry Farris (LaRay), Maple Grove, Minn.; sister, Lynn (Fred) Douglas, Williston, N.D.; brothers in law, Danny, Dennis, and Brad; sisters-in-law, Tammy, Janelle, and Debra; nieces, Victoria, Sheridan, Brooklyn, Savannah, Corinna, Shea, Holly, Heather, Tabitha, Kelsey, Shelby, and Allison; nephews, Larry III, Cody, Sam, Brock, Brent, Chris, Ryan, and Tyler; grandchildren Nathan, Hayden, Shelby, and Summer and many aunts, uncles, great nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service was held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, June 2, 2012, at Zion Evangelical Church in Scottsbluff with Pastor Garry Schick officiating. A memorial has been established to Zion Evangelical Church. Tributes of sympathy maybe left at www.dugankramer.com.