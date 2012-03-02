Marilyn Weyhrich was born in Winnebago, Neb., to Elmer “Dude” and Helen (Leedom) Bahr. She attended school in Winnebago and South Sioux City, Neb. She was married to the late Eugene Barge in 1950. Three children were born to that union, Barry, Belinda “Bea” and Bridget. She married Rolland Weyhrich in 1975.

Marilyn worked most of her career with Cohn Wholesale, where she worked in many capacities for nearly 40 years until she retired in 2005. She started with Cohn Wholesale at the Corner Store in South Sioux City working in both the meat and the produce department. She lived in Dakota City, Neb., before she and her husband Rolland transferred to the N.M. and Ariz. stores, later transferring to O’Neill, Neb., then onto Gordon and Rushville, where they continued working for Cohn. Marilyn managed the Ideal Market in Rushville.

Marilyn and her daughter Bridget moved from Gordon to Omaha in 2006 to be close to her other children. She resided at Good Samaritan Society Millard from 2008 until her death. She enjoyed being a Cub Scout Leader and Girls Softball Coach. She was a long time member of the United Methodist Church, American Legion Auxiliary and Chamber of Commerce. Marilyn and her husband Rolland loved animals and enjoyed sharing their “petting zoo” with friends and students in Gordon, Neb. She was a talented artist of wood and ceramic crafts. Marilyn loved the holidays and decorating for them, especially Christmas. While living in O’Neill, the Designated “Irish Capital of Nebraska,” she was very active in the community and the St. Patrick’s Day Celebration where she once sent President Reagan a bag of Green Jelly Beans. Marilyn enjoyed playing cards and entertaining family and friends. She is the great, great, great, great, great granddaughter of Daniel Boone.

She is survived by children, Barry Barge, Belinda “Bea”, Barge Houck, and Bridget Barge Ladely, all of Omaha, Neb.; 7 stepchildren, Judy (Bill) Hungerford, Olathe, Kan., Randy (Wanda) Weyhrich, Las Vegas, Nev., Susan Nedved, Sioux Falls, S.D., Beth (Jerry) London, Nashville, Tenn., Dixie (Don) Bennett, Homer, Neb., Debbie (Steve) Roost, Dakota City, Neb., Kevin (Jenny) Weyhrich, Sioux City, Iowa; sister, Valda (Marvin) Young, Creighton, Neb.; brother, Timothy (Marilyn) Bahr, Dakota City, Neb.; and sister-in-law, Leora Gallup, Ada, Okla.. She is also survived by 17 grandchildren, Chance Frank, Christy Barge, Robin Hungerford Taylor, Brian (Mia) Hungerford, Tracy (Scott) Wimmer, Jared (Joann) Weyhrich, Heather Nedved, Hollie Nedved, Sean Nedved, Robbie Amburgey, Allison (Drew) Garland, Jeff (Janette) Roost, Aaron (Amy) Roost, Amber (Justin) Franco, Ryan (Delle) Roost, Kristopher Krueger, Angel Weyhrich and 26 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband in 1999, parents, sister, Jeannine Mayberry, and granddaughter, Jessica Jo Frank.

Visitation was Sunday, March 18 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Bethany Funeral Home – LaVista, Nebraska. Further visitation Monday, March 19 at United Methodist Church – Dakota City, Neb. after 12:00 p.m. with Funeral Service 1:00 p.m. Interment Dakota City Cemetery. www.marilynjoyweyhrich.com