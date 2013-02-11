Lloyd Donald (Don) Chappell Sr., age 91, of Merriman, Neb died February 2, 2013 at Gordon Countryside Care.

Don was born October 11, 1921 in Gordon, Neb to Loyd Chappell and Esther(Parrott) Chappell. He was raised on a farm near Clinton, Neb, where he attended school. In addition to farming, his parents also owned a grocery store in Clinton.

In 1941 he purchased his ranch south of Merriman, where he lived until age 89. In 1944 he was drafted into the army and served overseas during WWII. He was wounded in Germany and received a Purple Heart Medal, Good Conduct Medal and a Victory Medal. He was very proud of his military service, and shared many stories with his family.

In 1943 he was married to Arlene Marie McCauley, and they shared 55 years together until her passing in 1998.

Don ran the Standard gas station in Merriman during the 1970s. He left the station in 1976 and was a full-time cattle rancher. He was a wonderful grandfather. He loved spending time with family; nothing was more important to him. He enjoyed being outdoors, riding horseback and caring for his animals. There was no place he would rather be than home on the ranch, where he lived until he moved to Gordon Countryside Care in 2011.

Don is preceded in death by his father and mother, his wife Arlene, brothers Charles, Byron, Dick and Bill.

He is survived by his sister Jessie Tulloss of Chadron, son Butch, grandchildren Donnie & Rose of Merriman; Rae Anne & Pat Sasse of Gordon; Steve of Glasgow, MT; Rebecca & Shane McKinney of Miles City, MT; Mike & Luree of Glasgow, MT; John of Glasgow, MT; Nate & Renee of Miles City, MT, and fourteen great-grandchildren.

Services were held at Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home in Gordon on February 7 at 10:00 am, with Harlen Wheeler officiating. Burial was in the Center Cemetery.

Pall bearers were Donnie Chappell, Steve Chappell, Mike Chappell, John Chappell, Nate Chappell, and Pat Sasse.

The family suggests memorials to the NRA. They may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home, P.O. Box 366 Gordon, Neb69343.