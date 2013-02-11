Joseph L. “Joe” Huckins, Sr., 89, of Topeka, passed away Thursday, January 31, 2013.

He was born April 3, 1923 in Hay Springs, Neb, the son of Joseph Hial and Gina (Swanson) Huckins. He was a 1942 graduate of Clinton High School, Clinton, Neb. He served in the U.S. Army from 1945 to 1947 serving in Korea.

Mr. Huckins was a Union Carpenter, retiring in 1985. He was a 50 year member of the Carpenter Union 1445. He was also a member of Heart Land Worship Center and American Legion Post No. 400.

Joe married Mildred “Patty” Wellman on September 9, 1951 in Rushville, Neb. She preceded him in death on July 3, 1993. Survivors include his children, Willa Miller, Ruby (Bob) Adams and Joseph L. Huckins, Jr. all of Topeka; five grandchildren, Joseph (Cheryl) Adams, Bobbi (Shane) Fletchall, Steve (Amber) Adams, Anthony Miller and William (Nicole) Miller; 10 great-grandchildren, Wade Letterman, Emily Johnson, Alexa Jones, Tony Adams, Patrick Adams, Alyssia Adams, Kyle Adams, Shelby Fletchall, Zack Adams and Anna Miller; a brother, Robert (Beverly) Huckins, Pierre, SD; a sister, Violet Coon, Gordon, Neb; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, six siblings, Ruben, William, Earl, John and Frank Huckins and Goldie Smith.

Joe’s family would to thank the St. Francis Cardiac Rehab for their loving care.

A funeral ceremony was held on Wednesday, February 6, 2013 at the Penwell-Gabel Parker-Price Chapel, 245 NW Independence Ave, Topeka, KS 66608. Interment followed at the Half-Day Cemetery, Elmont, KS.