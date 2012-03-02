Brian Lee Lafler, age 59, of Alliance, Nebraska died March 17, 2012 at his home following a courageous battle with esophageal cancer.

He was born on July 10, 1952, in the town of Sidney, Nebraska to the late Charles and Edna (Groeger) Lafler. He graduated high school from Sidney, Nebraska in 1970 and received his associate degree in Biology at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling, Colorado in 1972. On September 27, 1972 he married Mary Christine Davis, his high school sweetheart. To that union, they had two daughters Paqui Lee and Jessamyn Christine.

Brian farmed and ranched with his parents from 1973 through 1978 and then went on to work for the United States Postal Service in 1979 as a letter carrier and clerk in Sidney. In 1984, he was promoted to Superintendent of Postal Operations in Kimball, where he stayed until 1987. He was then promoted to Superintendent of Postal Operations in Gering. In 1989, Brian was promoted to Postmaster in Mitchell, and served at that position for 16 years. Then, in 2005, he was promoted to Postmaster in Alliance, where he retired on September 30, 2010.

Brian was a gifted singer-songwriter, recording artist, performer, and poet. His musical passion encompassed numerous genres and touched many. Brian performed on lead and steel guitar, dobro, harmonica and vocals. He has released several albums and enjoyed popularity on television, radio and the stage. He began playing at a young age as a solo artist and most recently in acts including “The Wanted Band,” “The Bluz Rockers” and “Bree DeNaeyer and the Haywaddies.”

Brian was a member of the Alliance United Methodist Church. He belonged to the Alliance Lions Club, Kiwanis Club, Masons, and Sons of the American Legion, Chamber of Commerce and Elks Club. Brian served as president at the Mitchell Kiwanis Club and Chamber of Commerce. He was a member of the National Pony Express Association and enjoyed riding in the yearly reenactment. He has served as president and been a member of the Nebraska Chapter of National Association of Postmasters of the United States.

Brian enjoyed riding horses and helping family and friends work cattle. He loved to hike the mountains, camp and fish with his family. Brian’s spirit will be forever with the Western Nebraska prairie he always enjoyed. He was always happy meeting new people and mentoring many other musicians and artists. He will be remembered forever as a loving husband, dad and grandpa.

He is survived by the love of his life, wife Mary of Alliance; his daughters, Paqui and Marc Gonzales of Scottsbluff, and Jessamyn and Jay Voss of Gordon; three grandchildren Taylen Brian Pieper and Jarret Travis Pieper of Gordon, and Zeyda Lee Gonzales of Scottsbluff; two brothers, Kevin (Tamara) Lafler of Sidney, and James Lafler of Fort Collins, Colo.; one sister, Melanie (Richard) Anderson of Larkspur, Colo. He is also survived by four nieces, one nephew and many other beloved relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Gregory Lafler and son-in-law Travis Pieper.

Memorial services will be held at the Alliance United Methodist Church on Friday, March 23, 2012 at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery in Sidney, Nebraska at 2:00 p.m. Following the interment there will be a dinner and celebration of life gathering at the Holiday Inn in Sidney.

Memorial funds have been established to the Alliance Methodist Church, Mitchell United Methodist Church and Prairie Haven Hospice of Scottsbluff, Neb.

Happy Trails to you Brian, we will miss your music but know you will be serenading the angels above. Online condolences may be left at www.batesgould.com with Bates-Gould Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.