Craig Allen Evert was born December 29, 1965 in Gordon, Neb. He is survived by his wife Kathy (Orison), parents Leslie and Annabelle (Prentice) Evert, Gordon, sister Cindy Evert-Christ and her husband Ken of Lincoln, Neb, his beloved two cats, nieces, nephews, several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his sister Linda Evert Coleman

Craig graduated from Gordon High School in 1984 and has a Bachelor’s of Science degree in Industrial Management from the University of Nebraska-Kearney. He was an Assistant Professor in the Wind Energy and Turbine Technology program at Iowa Lakes Community College, Estherville, IA.

He and Kathy married on May 25, 1996 at Lake Tahoe, NV.

Coworkers say that he was a good role model to his students, always positive and truly enjoyed teaching. He was also a great mentor to his students, one of which said, “Teachers of his quality and character are irreplaceable.”

A lover of his home state—Nebraska, he traveled extensively and lived in Neligh, and after he married Kathy, Norfolk. He also loved his adopted state—Iowa—where they lived in Burlington and Davenport before moving to the lakes area in September 2005.

Since he was a small boy reading the encyclopedia, Craig has never stopped loving to read. It was nothing for him to be reading three books and numerous periodicals at one time. From childhood to adulthood, Craig tinkered, always inquisitive about how things worked and usually taking them apart to find out. He was creative, generous, fun and full of life

Always active, he loved being outdoors on a bicycle; in 2012, he rode 1,200 miles. He loved his family, his co-workers and students.

He is a member of the Masonic Lodge, American Wind Energy Association and Iowa Wind Energy Association.