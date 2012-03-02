Ernie Armstrong, 80, joined the Convoy to Heaven on March 18, 2012, surrounded by love, family, and most importantly, laughter.

Ernie was born May 31, 1931 in Rushville to Melvin and Alice Armstrong.

Survivors include his wife, Sally; sister, Donna (Bob) Shedeed; children, Marlys (Brad) Hartbauer, Marilyn Armstong, Mike Armstrong, Bryan (Shirley) Armstrong, Mel (Deanne) Armstrong, Bruce Armstrong, Julie (Dusty) Clough, Kevin (Bobbi) Armstrong, Keith (Erica) Armstrong; 27 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.

Those meeting Ernie in Heaven include his parents; granddaughter, Jessica Erin Armstrong; and numerous other family members.

No funeral services will take place as the family celebrated his departure with him! Keep on truckin’ Dad!

Memorials may be made to, “The Matthew Project” at The Rock Church: 3515 5th Avenue; Scottsbluff, NE 69361. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.