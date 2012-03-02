Dixie Lee Franklin, 72, of Gordon, Nebraska, passed away March 17, 2012, at Crestview Care Center in Chadron, Nebraska, after a long battle with illness.

She was born June 4, 1939 to Dayrold and Dora Sipp. Dixie grew up in Gordon and the surrounding area where she attended school. She loved cooking so much and helping others. She had many cooking jobs over the years at the White Rose Cafe, Otto & Mickey’s, Hinn’s Cafe and Gordon Countryside Care, where she was also an CNA and loved helping the elderly. She was also active in the Sheridan County 4H.

In 1961 she married Howard Lee Franklin and had two wonderful kids, Mark and Dauna. The family stayed in the Gordon area until her passing.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister Barbara Ann Oldermyer. She is survived by her ex-husband Howard, two children son, Mark B. Franklin and daughter Dauna Landreth, many grandkids and great-grandkids who will miss her. She is also survived by her sisters Clara Belle Sipp and Lou Terkilson, both of Gordon.

On the wings of angels she will go home.

Grave side funeral service was held Friday, March 23, 2012, 10:00 a.m., at the Gordon Cemetery, with Mark Tiensvold officiating.

A memorial has been established and donations may be sent in care of Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343.