Judy Ann Larson Lewis

Judy A Lewis, 66, of Emmett, Idaho, died at home on Friday, March 9, 2012.

She was born to James and Julia Larson at home 10 miles North of Rushville, Neb., June 18, 1945.

Judy had 4 brothers: Paul, Don, Lon, Jimmy, and 3 sisters: Janice, Laura, and Jeannie. She went to country school and later moved into town in 1953.

Her father passed away in 1957 and the family moved to WY. After 1 year they moved back to Rushville. Judy cooked on ranches and worked as a waitress in cafes. She was married for a short time and had 2 daughters, Kimberly Ann and Brenda Sue.

Judy met and was married to Wayne Lewis on Nov. 12, 1967. They moved to Emmett, Idaho in 1968. To this union were born twin boys, Gregory Allen and Joseph Lynn. After moving to Idaho, they joined the rock club and went on many family camping trips looking for that perfect rock.

Judy became well known for her cooking abilities. She made many beautiful cakes for her family and friends. Judy loved her children, grand and great grandchildren spending many hours reading to them and having tea parties. They were a great joy to her. She always thought of others before herself, doing everything she could to help everyone. Judy was a member of Abundant Life Fellowship for many years and made many life long friends.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, 2 brothers, 2 sisters, and a son. Survivors include her husband, 2 daughters, 1 son, 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.