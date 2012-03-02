Genevieve H. David, age 95, was a longtime resident of Chadron and most recently at the SilverRidge Care Center in Gretna passed away on March 21, 2012. Born in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1916, she was the oldest child of Rev. Joseph and Mary Kacere. She was married to Dr. Richard David in 1944 and spent several years in Rushville, Nebraska before moving with her husband to Chadron in 1950. Their children Rick and Sue were raised in Chadron. Gen was active in the civic life of the Chadron community for over 50 years serving on the governing boards of Chadron Community Hospital and Ridgeview Golf course, as well as serving as a trustee of Chadron State College Foundation. She was active in Grace Episcopal Church, Chi Omega and Beta Sigma Phi Sororities, and Chapter BL- P.E.O.

After the death of her husband in 1974, Gen continued to be active and loved life to the fullest, always valuing her extended family and friends. She traveled extensively with family and friends around the country and overseas.

Gen was a loving wife and mother who always lent support and guidance when and where needed. She is survived by her children Richard David and wife Patricia of Pontiac, Michigan and Suzanne Hillman and husband Gene of Omaha, NE, as well as two grandchildren, Marisa Oakes and husband Sam, and Jason Hillman. Her brother, Dr. Michael Kacere and wife Loretta; Sisters-in-law, Helen David and Betty Kacere; Brother-in-law Ronald Sauvage and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers and a sister.

Funeral services for Genevieve H. David were held on Tuesday, March 27, 2012 at 10:00 AM at the Grace Episcopal Church in Chadron with Bishop Jim Krotz and Father Todd Sermon officiating. Burial was at Greenwood Cemetery. A visitation was held on Monday, March 26, 2012 at Chamberlain Chapel from 5:30 to 7:30 PM.

Memorials are suggested to the Dr. Richard and Genevieve David Memorial Scholarship at Chadron State College or Grace Episcopal Church. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Chapel P.O. Box 970, Chadron, Nebraska 69337.

Online condolences can be made at www.chamberlainchapel.com

Chamberlain Chapel of Chadron is in charge of arrangements.