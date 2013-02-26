Captain Roger Howard Youelc

Captain Roger Howard Youel, 62, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2013. He was born in Gordon, Neb. on October 21, 1950, the son of Dale and Betty Youel. He graduated from Gordon High School in 1969 and the United States Air Force Academy in 1973. He also graduated from the University of Colorado at Denver with a Master’s degree in Architecture in 1990. Roger wrote poetry, was a Master Gardener, enjoyed rock collecting and was an abstract painter.

Captain Youel was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Betty Youel. He is survived by his wife of 14 years, Jean Thomsen-Youel; brother, Jim Youel and wife, Norma, of Casper, Wyo.; sister, Kathy Davis and husband, Roger, of York, Pa.; son, Scott Holland and wife, Dawn, of Arvada, Colo.; daughter, Barbara Youel-Bendz and husband, Bryce, of Northglenn, Colo.; grandchildren, Brittany Bendz, Kenneth Lowe, Jasmine Holland, Bailey Holland, and Jeydon Holland; great-granddaughter, Alicia Bendz; as well as several extended family members.

Friends and family are welcome to gather at FRENCH – Wyoming on Saturday, March 2, 2013, from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. Please visit our online guestbook for Roger at www.FrenchFunerals.com.