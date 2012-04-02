Dewey Denman Dirks, age 84, of Custer, SD, passed away March 28, 2012, at the Custer Regional Senior Care Center in Custer.

Dewey was born May 12, 1927, in Martin, SD to CD and Martha (Denman) Dirks. He attended Bennett County High School graduating in 1945. He served in the Corps of Engineers, US Army from October 1945 until his honorable discharge in February 1947. On June 27, 1951, he married Leah Dreyer .

Dewey farmed, work as a parts man for John Deere and a City Cop in Martin. He worked as a parts man for Gorman’s in Kadoka and then 25 years for SDOT Engineering Section in Kadoka and Custer until his retirement. After his retirement he worked part time until 1992.

Dewey was a lifetime member of the VFW, active in Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Custer and was on the Kadoka City Council. He owned and operated a camp ground in Kadoka. He enjoyed traveling, camping and all sports, attending many South Dakota football playoffs and state basketball tournaments. He enjoyed seeing his grandchildren in their sporting events and coffeeing with friends to discuss world problems.

Survivors include his wife, Leah Dirks of Custer; Children, Lorinda (Kenny) Gruhlke of McIntosh, SD; Deanna (Tod) Broman of Stuart, IA, and Dennis (Susan) Dirks of Helena, MT; sister , Dorothy Argabright of Lincoln, NE; nine grandchildren, Michelle (Casey) Vietor; Dan (Holly Forsness) Gruhlke; Derek Broman; Joe Gruhlke; Jake Dirks, Doug (Victoria) Broman, Whitney (Luke) Knaff; Josh Dirks and Bree Dirks and three great-grandchildren, Isaac Vietor; Kye Knaff and Esther Broman, and special friends Cheryl Christopher and Sharon Briggle.

Dewey was preceded in death by his parents CD Dirks and Martha Dirks, Step Sister Betty Welfring and brother in law, Scott Argabright.

A time of sharing will be held from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, April 3, 2012, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Custer.

Memorial services will be at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 4, 2012, at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church in Custer with Reverend Steve Wagner officiating. Interment will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, April 4th, at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.

A memorial has been established in Dewey’s name to benefit Our Redeemer Lutheran Church or The National Emphysema Foundation.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of McColley’s Chapel of the Hills in Custer. Written condolences may be made at www.mccolleyschapels.com.