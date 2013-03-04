Bessie Ethel Hodgson 89 of Gordon, Nebraska passed away on Monday, Feb. 25 at the Bitterroot Living Center in Stevensville, Montana of natural causes.

Bessie was born March 30, 1923 in Irwin, Nebraska to Clarence and Susie Thayer.

On April 10, 1953 she married Virgil Hodgson of Pierre South Dakota in Omaha, Nebraska, then moved to a small farm outside of Gordon raising animals and providing a great place to raise a family.

Bessie was an active member of the Legion Auxiliary and the Presbyterian Church.

Bessie enjoyed playing cards, listening to country western music, attending sporting events which her son’s competed in and many other activities. She never missed a Nebraska Cornhuskers’ game on TV or Radio.

In 2002 she took a 1 week cruise to Alaska and in 2007 traveled to Hawaii for 3 weeks. Throughout her married life she traveled the US extensively.

Bessie took great and caring pleasure in her family, friends and life in general. She also was a quick one with a wink, a smile and blowing kisses.

Proceeded in death by her husband Virgil R. Hodgson.

Survivors include two sons Randy Hodgson and Tammy Johnson of Stevensville, Montana and Ryan and wife Kym of Lincoln, Nebraska. Sister Betty Maser of Lincoln, Nebraska and Brother Charles Closson of Riverside, California.

To the nurses and staff of the Bitterroot Valley Living Center we want to send our thanks and appreciation of the fine care you provided for our Mother while in your care.

The family suggests memorials be sent to Bitterroot Winter Special Olympics at 3174 Hi-Way 93 North Stevensville, Montana 59870.

Graveside services at will be at 11 am at the Gordon Cemetery, followed by a Celebration of Life Pot Luck to be held at 1 pm at the Gordon American Legion Hall Saturday March 30, 2013.