Graveside service for D. Hugh Goodfellow, 87, will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, March 9, 2013 at the Douglas Park Cemetery in Douglas, Wyoming.

Hugh Goodfellow died Friday, March 1, 2013 at the Douglas Care Center in Douglas.

Hugh was born February 10, 1926 in Creston, Iowa the son of Hugh and Minnie (Shelky) Goodfellow. He spent his childhood in the Sandhills of Nebraska with his sisters, Genevra and Vivian. He attended rural school until the eighth grade, and then attended the Gordon High School in Gordon, Nebraska where he studied agriculture. He graduated from high school in 1945.

He joined the United States Army on July 26, 1945 in Fort Logan, Colorado serving during World War II.

He received the Victory Medal and Army of Occupation Medal and served seven months in Korea.

He was married to Lois L. Purdy on December 28, 1950 at the First Presbyterian Church in Gordon, and three children, Roger, Susan, and Ron were born into this union.

They lived on a farm north of Gordon from 1950 to 1956, when they moved into Gordon. He and Lois were associated with his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Ernest and Dorothy Purdy, in Purdy Studio for 12 years before becoming a partner on January 1, 1967. He had attended the Winona School of Photography in Winona, Indiana. He was the photographer in Gordon and surrounding towns until his retirement in 1993 taking pictures of babies, school pictures, senior pictures, class reunions, and weddings.

He, Lois and Dorothy sold the Studio and moved to Douglas in 1993 to be closer to family, and he has resided here the past 20 years. The last seven years they have been residents of the Douglas Care Center.

Hugh enjoyed of course photography, his children’s events, golf, traveling, bicycling, motorcycle riding, walking, old movies, senior citizens center, and wildlife. He was a member of the Lions Club in Gordon and Douglas and First Presbyterian Church in Gordon.

He was very active in his church holding many offices, taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, and read his Bible daily.

He is survived by his wife, Lois Goodfellow, of Douglas; children, Roger (Rita) Goodfellow of Scranton, N.D., Susan (Randy) George of Douglas; and Ron (Jim Kirkness) Goodfellow of Seattle, Wash.; brother-in-law, Reverend Roger (Maureen) Purdy of LaMirada, Calif.; grandchildren, Ryan (Karen) Goodfellow of Scranton, Rhonda Goodfellow of Scranton, Abbey (Eric) Edling of Laramie, Wyo., and Shaley George of Douglas; great grandchildren, Mikaela, Cody, Alison, and Damon all of Scranton; seven nephews; and eight nieces.

Hugh was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law; and two sisters, Genevra Cobb and Vivian Rock.

A memorial to the Douglas Care Center – Alzheimer’s Unit, 1108 Birch Street, Douglas, Wyoming 82633 or to the First United Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 464, Gordon, Nebraska 69343 would be appreciated by the family.

