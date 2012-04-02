Hazel Sarah Musfelt

In loving memory of Hazel: wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother (GiGi) and great great grandmother.

Hazel Sarah (Perreten) Musfelt 96, formerly of Rushville, passed away March 29, 2012, at the Heritage Nursing Home in Bridgeport, Neb. She was a resident of Sheridan County most of her life and also resided in Cherry County for twenty years.

The eldest of eight children, Hazel was born December 30, 1915 to the parents of WIlliam and Lulu Perreten at the home of her grandmother Sarah Spittler in Hay Springs. She was baptized February 14, 1927 at Clinton, with the Rev A. E Richardson.

While at home, Hazel worked in the fields alongside her father and spoke very admirably of him. Growing up she rode her horse four miles to District 14 School and also back and forth to town to take music lessons from Mrs. Roland Fairhead, tying her horse to the hitching post, east of where the bank offices used to be, now the Chamberlain Garage. Later she drove the horse and buggy to pick up the neighbor children and the teacher. In high school her father got her a Model T Ford to go to school during the winter months and recalls she would have to drain the radiator so it wouldn’t freeze then go into the boiler room in the school to heat up water before heading back home. After graduating from Rushville High School in 1935, Hazel cooked for the Sandoz Ranches.

She married Edward Musfelt, a ranch hand from the Sand Hills. Their union was blessed with one child, daughter Bonnie Mae.

They worked at different ranches before Edward went to work at the Dept of Defense at Sidney, Harvard, Alliance and Crawford.

They leased the Hanchett Ranch for 16 years in Cherry County on share basis (half calf crop). She worked side by side with her husband putting up hay; mowing, sweeping, raking and also fixing fences. She also raised 500 chickens, and her cellar was full of canned meat, vegetables, fruits, jellies and she made her own soap. They then ranched south of Eli for 9 years for Stan and Ada Mae Boltz In 1965, Hazel and Edward purchased and operated the Hills Motel in Gordon, Nebraska for eleven years before retiring in Rushville to be near her folks.

During her married life she and her husband traveled a lot. They went different places in their airplane while sharing many memorable times. Her hobbies included sewing, ‘crocheting, fishing, rock hunting and traveling in her mini home.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church since 1946, Does for 19 years, Historical Society and Retired & Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) for 15 years.

Preceding Hazel in death were her parents William and Lulu Perreten, husband Edward; and siblings: Helen Moss, Ruth Musfelt, LaVerna Cleveland, William Jr. (Sonny) Perreten and Norma Jean Johnson.

She is survived by daughter Bonnie (Dick) Bolin of Gering, grandchildren; Denise Thompson and Danna Ladely of Scottsbluff; Darla Ladely of Broadwater; Doug Ladely of Gering: Dori (Brad) Huck of Bridgeport; 9 great grandchildren; 8 great great grandchildren.

A memorial has been established for the Rushville Rescue Squad and donations may be sent to: Chamberlain-Pier Funeral Home PO Box 366 Gordon, NE 69343.