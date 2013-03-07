Linda M. Wheaton, age 65, and resident of Rushville, Neb. passed away on March 4, 2013 in Richmond, Texas.

Linda was born on October 15, 1947.

On May 31, 1967 Linda and James Wheaton were united in marriage in San Diego, California.

Linda was a wonderful wife and mother.

She is survived by two children: son James D Wheaton and daughter Stacey Loranger; five grandchildren: Amanda Vasquez, Jose Lopez, Jacob Lopez, Stephen Loranger and Jimmy Wheaton; three great grandchildren: Isaiah Vasquez, Mariah Vasquez and Lailah Chavez.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the American cancer society.

A memorial was held Friday, March 8, at Sugarland Mortuary 1818 Eldridge, sugar land, Texas.