Roger Byrd, Jr lost the mother of his boys to a car accident. Keshia Renae Tayle, 23, died Thursday, March 7, 2013, in Oglala.

Survivors include her sons, Trevor Tayle, Batesland, and Mason Byrd, Tristan Byrd, and Petyon Tayle, all of Gordon; her brothers, Randall Tayle and Manual Tayle Jr., both of Batesland; and her sisters, Marsha Tayle and Michelle Tayle, both of Batesland.

One night wake services will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church in Wakpamni.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 13, at the church, with the Rev. Cordelia Red Owl and Ben Conquering Bear officiating and traditional Lakota services by Rick Gray Grass.

Condolences may be sent to 304 Elm St. Gordon, Nebr. 69343, c/o of Lloyd and Maxine Charging Thunder.

Sioux Funeral Home in Pine Ridge is in charge of the arrangements.