Funeral services for Angela C. “Barnie” Kozal will be held on Friday, March 15, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Hay Springs with Reverend Fred Andersen officiating. Burial will be at the Hay Springs Cemetery.

Angela C. “Barnie” Kozal was born on June 29, 1922 and departed from this present life on March 11, 2013.

Angela “Barnie” Kozal was born to parents Ezra C., and Mary Ellen Elwood of Sutton, Nebraska. The family later moved from Sutton, Nebraska to rural Hay Springs, Nebraska and started farming.

On June 29, 1940, Angela married Bennie Kozal. To this marriage two children were born Joann Darlene, and Donald Dean.

Angela “Barnie” Kozal worked throughout Hay Springs cleaning houses for various people and was also a devoted housewife and mother, and she enjoyed gardening, her flowers, church and yard work.

Angela “Barnie” Kozal was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Bennie Kozal; Sisters, Gladys Jessen, Estelle Watson; Brother, Curtis Elwood; Parents E.C and Mary Ellen Elwood; Granddaughter Shawna Lynn Kozal, and Great granddaughter Kaylyn Stiner.

Angela is survived by six grandchildren Gina Rosse of Columbus, Neb., Jay Cutson of Omaha, Jodi Benedict of Lincoln, Jacqueline Bequette of Omaha, and Kristen Stiner of Bellevue, Neb., also 13 great grandchildren and 7 great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, and numerous friends.

A memorial has been established for the United Methodist Church of Hay Springs or the Hay Springs Ambulance Fund. Donations may be sent to Chamberlain Drabbels Mortuary, PO Box 443, Hay Springs, NE 69347.

